Inaugural CA-S. Korea summit set to take place later this year

Speaking at a summit preparatory meeting, Cho highlighted the summit will be a significant event for South Korea to advance its diplomatic outreach as the country keeps forward with its New Northern Policy.

The former liberal Moon Jae-in government-led New Northern Policy seeks to strengthen partnership ties with Central Asian nations - Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan - steered by a vision of common development and harmony in Eurasia.

According to Cho, South Korea will seek stronger cooperation with the Central Asian nation, as well as promote joint work in areas such as supply chain diversification and actively engage with ethnic Korean communities in the region.

To note, the first Central Asia-South Korea summit was due to take place in 2025, but was postponed due to the political fallout in South Korea following the failed martial law declaration.