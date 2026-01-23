In five years, AI will be smarter than all of humanity combined, Musk

Looking optimistically to the future, he envisions a world in which robots and artificial intelligence will be able to "meet human needs," he said. Considering "a positive scenario for our future, we will produce so many robots and artificial intelligence systems that we will be able to meet human needs," Musk said. "There would be such an abundance of goods and services, I'm sure robots will outnumber people; practically everyone will have or want a robot," the entrepreneur assured. "I'm very optimistic; I see a future of abundant goods for everyone," Musk concluded.

Tesla's Optimus humanoid robots will be available for sale to the public by the end of next year, Musk announced. "Humanoid robotics will advance very rapidly. We already have some Tesla Optimus robots performing simple tasks in the factory," Musk said. "By the end of this year, I believe they will perform more complex tasks, but they will still be used in an industrial setting," he explained. "Toward the end of next year, I think we will be selling humanoid robots to the public. This will happen when we are confident that the level of reliability is very high, the safety is very high, and the range of functionality is broad," the entrepreneur then announced.

The "free or nearly free" global spread of artificial intelligence and robotics could ensure "unprecedented" global economic growth, the SpaceX founder said. "If we have ubiquitous artificial intelligence, essentially free or nearly free, and equally widespread robotics, then we will witness a truly unprecedented global economic explosion," he explained.

Musk assured that the "problem of human aging" is "largely solvable." "When we understand what causes aging, I think we'll find it incredibly obvious" to address it, even though "stopping aging isn't necessarily a good thing." "There's a reason we don't have longer life expectancies. There's a risk of societal ossification, of things becoming crystallized and stuck."

Noteworthy, a Chinese-made humanoid robot set a new Guinness World Record by walking 106 kilometers between the country's eastern cities without shutting down.