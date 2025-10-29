Import of petroleum products from Russia: Agreement extended to 2028

The deputies will prepare a conclusion on the bill “On ratification of the Protocol of Renewal of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on trade-economic cooperation in the field of oil and petroleum products supplies to the Republic of Kazakhstan as of December 9, 2010, and inserting amendments to it.”

According to Majilis deputy Yedil Zhanbyrshin, the Protocol was signed on November 27, 2024, in Astana.

“The Agreement envisages an opportunity for duty-free supply of Russian petroleum products. This will enable to steadily supply Kazakhstan’s domestic market with the necessary volumes of fuel,” he said.

According to him, the indicative balance agreed upon by the Ministries of Energy of Kazakhstan and Russia provides for the import of petroleum products, as well as the extension of the agreement until January 1, 2028.