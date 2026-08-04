Immigration reform: Japan to allow five-year stay for skilled foreign workers

Holders of the status are currently granted periods of stay for six months, one year, two years or three years, depending on their employment stability, continuity and other factors. Longer periods carry stricter screening criteria, such as employment records and tax payment history.

The government said that detailed requirements for the new program will be finalized later.

The new five-year category would align with other residence statuses for foreigners, including those for nursing care workers, whose maximum stay period is five years.

Under the current guidelines for permanent residency status, applicants must hold the longest available period of stay under their current residence status.

Earlier, it was reported that Japan foreigner entry visa fees are to be hiked 5-fold to 15,000 yen starting from July.