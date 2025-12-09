IMF opens hub in Shanghai to boost ties with Asia-Pacific economies

According to the IMF, the new center will play a key role in strengthening the Fund’s engagement with the rapidly growing Asia-Pacific region.

“It will serve as a hub to promote research and knowledge sharing that can inform policies in areas relevant to emerging market and middle-income countries,” the Fund said in its statement.

The center will also work to deepen dialogue and outreach with member countries, regional institutions, and other stakeholders across the region.

The IMF appointed Johannes Wiegand as the first Director of the Shanghai Center. Wiegand is a seasoned IMF economist with extensive experience in global and regional economic policy issues.

