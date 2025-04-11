II Quryltay of Kazakhs of Asia held in South Korea

According to the Foreign Ministry, the event took place from April 5 to 6 and was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Korea, the Otandastar Foundation, and the Qazaq Nomad Kazakh Association in Seoul. The gathering was held at the Global Campus of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.

The goal of the Quryltay was to strengthen cultural ties and promote economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Asian countries with ethnic Kazakh communities.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nurgali Arystanov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to South Korea, highlighted the growing investment cooperation between two countries. He noted that South Korea ranked as the third-largest foreign investor in Kazakhstan in 2024, with investments totaling $1.2 billion. Today, 876 companies with Korean capital are operating in Kazakhstan, with major joint projects underway in innovation and infrastructure.

Ambassador Arystanov also emphasized the growing connectivity between the countries, with 13 direct flights operating weekly. He noted the increasing people-to-people exchanges that contribute to mutual understanding and trust. In 2024, a total of 40,180 Korean tourists visited Kazakhstan – a 12% increase from the previous year. At the same time, 53,224 Kazakh citizens traveled to South Korea, representing an 8% year-on-year growth.

President of the Otandastar Foundation Daniyar Kadyrov emphasized the importance of the II Quryltay of Kazakhs of Asia. He said, the event served not only as a symbol of unity among Kazakhs living in different Asian countries but also as an important platform for dialogue, knowledge sharing, and the preservation of the Kazakh language, traditions, and cultural values. He noted that such gatherings help foster a common cultural space where ethnic Kazakhs can feel connected to their historical homeland and actively engage in the development of interethnic and interstate relations.

The first day of the Quryltay featured a conference, including a plenary cultural session and an economic session. Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Svetlana Aitbayeva introduced the audience to the rich traditions of Kazakh jewelry art. Ethnographer Aygerim Musagazhinova delivered a presentation on the nutritional value of traditional Kazakh cuisine. In the cultural segment, renowned Kazakh artist Zhubanysh Zheksenuly performed iconic songs alongside the audience.

Another highlight of the first day was the first-ever public speaking competition in the Kazakh language held in South Korea. Organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Seoul, the contest featured students from the Department of Central Asian Studies at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies who are currently studying Kazakh language. Seven finalists competed in front of a jury chaired by Kanat Aitbayev, People's Artist of Kazakhstan.

Sophomore student Lee Seo Yeon took the first place, impressing the judges with her fluency and eloquence in Kazakh. “To build closer cultural ties, we need to meet and communicate more often. I want to master the Kazakh language and contribute to the cooperation between our two countries”, said the winner. She was awarded a round-trip flight from Seoul to Almaty or Astana and a two-day stay at a hotel – her first trip to Kazakhstan.

Second place went to senior Son Won Jin, who received a commemorative gold bar as a prize. Third place was awarded to junior Jeon Jae Hon, who was presented with a traditional Kazakh musical instrument – the dombra.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

On the second day, participants celebrated Nauryz with concerts, traditional dances and games, as well as exhibitions of Kazakh national clothing, crafts, and cuisine.

The Quryltay served as a vibrant platform to deepen cultural understanding, strengthen community ties, and foster long-term cooperation between Kazakhstan and its Asian neighbors.

The inaugural Quryltay-2024 conference was held in Malaysia in November 2024.