Identifying bodies after deadly fire in Swiss resort could take several days, authorities say

Stephane Ganzer, Valais state councilor in charge of security, told reporters that "identifying the bodies of the deceased could take several days, or even longer," citing the severity of the burns, reported French-language Swiss daily Le Temps.

Italian Ambassador to Switzerland Gian Lorenzo Cornado also said the bodies were "not identifiable due to the extent of the burns," according to Italian news agency ANSA.

Shortly after these remarks, the process began, with the first publicly identified victim of the fire, Emanuele Galeppini, a teenage Italian golfer, as announced by the Italian Golf Federation (FIG) announced.

In a statement, the federation expressed its condolences, saying it mourned the loss of "a young athlete who embodied passion and authentic values."

Valais canton police have so far reported around 40 people killed and some 115 injured, most of them seriously, while stressing that the figures remain provisional as the identification process continues.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told Italian media that at least 47 people were killed and 112 injured, adding that identifying the victims would be "particularly complex." According to Italian authorities, six Italian nationals are missing and 13 are hospitalized.

Matthias Reynard, president of the Valais government, told local daily Walliser Bote that at least 80 of the injured are in critical condition.

Swiss broadcaster RTS reported that Lausanne University Hospital is currently treating around 13 adults and eight minors, all suffering burns covering more than 60% of their body surface.

Swiss hospitals are under heavy pressure due to the influx of severely injured patients. France has reserved 19 beds for burn victims to support Swiss medical services, French Health Minister Stephanie Rist announced.

Several other countries, including Sweden and North Macedonia, have also offered assistance. Injured victims have already been transferred to hospitals in Milan, Paris, and Lyon.

Investigation ongoing

Valais canton authorities have opened a criminal investigation into the incident, with Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud saying the leading hypothesis is a "generalized conflagration that caused a deflagration," while stressing that investigators will assess compliance with safety standards and also ruling out terrorism.

Witness accounts and images circulating on social media suggest the fire may have been triggered by sparklers attached to champagne bottles inside the bar.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight, triggering a major emergency response. Dozens of ambulances and helicopters were deployed, and injured victims were transported to hospitals across Switzerland and abroad, including specialized burn units.

On late Thursday evening, hundreds of people gathered in silence outside the burned Constellation bar to pay tribute to the victims, laying candles and flowers in freezing temperatures as police secured the area.