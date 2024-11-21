Iceland’s Reykjanes volcano erupts for 7th time since December 2023

The eruption created a volcanic fissure about 3 kilometers long, reflecting the ongoing geological activity in the area, which is one of the most prone to volcanic eruptions in the country.

The Icelandic Meteorology Office said the eruption was much smaller than the last one on August 22, with the current flow rate of lava estimated at 1,300 cubic metres per second.

There are no indications that the eruption activity will increase, the Meteorology Office added, further noting that it does not currently threaten any infrastructure.