ICAO to conduct aviation safety audit in Kazakhstan

Saltanat Tompiyeva noted that all the airports of Kazakhstan are audited for aviation safety every year. There is a regulatory authority in Kazakhstan that fully conforms to all standards. As stated there, it was expected to review the country's legislation (Ed. note: after a recent accident at the Almaty airport), and this issue is being considered now.

Besides, she stressed that the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) will conduct an aviation safety audit in Kazakhstan in September this year.

"The goal is to prove the country’s high results and compliance with aviation security standards. The Kazakh Transport Ministry will insert amendments following the ICAO audit," she concluded.

Noteworthy, the ICAO highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s report on investigation of the plane near the city of Aktau.