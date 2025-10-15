IATA launches global safety campaign for lithium batteries

Dispelling common safety myths

The campaign targets common traveler misconceptions, such as the dangerous belief that it is safe to pack spare batteries or power banks in checked luggage. A recent IATA survey highlighted the urgency of the campaign, finding that most travelers fly with lithium-powered devices:

83% of travelers carry a phone

60% carry a laptop

44% carry a power bank

According to the survey, nearly half mistakenly believe it is safe to pack power banks or small devices in the baggage hold. The campaign emphasizes that spare batteries and power banks are considered hazardous materials and must always be kept in carry-on baggage to enable cabin crew to respond promptly if they overheat.

Seven simple safety rules

Seven simple rules provide practical guidance for every traveler:

Pack light: Only bring the devices and batteries you really need. Stay alert: If a device is hot, smoking, or damaged, tell the crew (or airport staff) immediately. Keep devices with you: Always carry phones, laptops, cameras, vapes (if allowed) and other battery-powered items in your hand baggage, not in checked baggage. Protect loose batteries: Keep spare batteries and power banks in their original packaging, or cover the terminals with tape to prevent short-circuits. Gate check reminder: If your hand baggage is taken at the gate to go in the aircraft baggage hold, remove all lithium batteries and devices first. Check battery size: For larger batteries (over 100 watt-hours, such as those used in larger cameras, drones, or power tools), check with your airline as approval may be required. Check airline rules: Always confirm your airline’s policies, as requirements may differ in compliance with local regulations.

“Lithium-powered devices are safe when handled properly, but they can pose a risk if damaged or packed incorrectly. As more travelers fly with these devices, our Travel Smart with Lithium Batteries campaign will help airlines educate their passengers on the simple rules they must keep in mind when traveling with the electronic devices that have become an essential part of their daily lives,” said Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior Vice President, Operations, Safety and Security.

The campaign assets, which include an animated video and multilingual digital graphics, are being rolled out to airlines, airports, and other partners globally.

As IATA previously reported, passenger demand grew 4.6% in August 2025.