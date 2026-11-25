The book is available in five languages and will be distributed in 94 countries.

According to Vatican New, the 160-page book, The Private Diary of Pope Francis, brings together personal notes written by Jorge Mario Bergoglio between 1992 and 2024.

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For more than three decades, Francis recorded his thoughts in a planner with a black plastic cover. He began keeping it during his years in Buenos Aires and later kept it at his Vatican residence, Casa Santa Marta.

The diary was edited by Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, a longtime friend of Francis and prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. Pope Leo XIV approved the publication, and the editorial work took about a year.

The diary also contains brief entries marking significant moments in the history of the Catholic Church. On February 12, 2013, following Benedict XVI’s announcement that he would step down, Bergoglio wrote: “Yesterday, the Pope resigned.”

In an entry dated July 21, 2013, he recalled his own election with a single sentence: “On March 13, I was elected Pope.”

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The writings reveal a lesser-known side of Francis. The pontiff expressed fears that he might fail to fulfill his responsibilities or cause harm to others through his actions.

Francis also described mystical experiences, claiming that he had heard the voice of the devil and encountered his presence on several occasions.

“I clearly heard the voice of the devil,” he wrote in his diary.

In an entry dated August 18, 2024, less than a year before his death, Francis recalled two such encounters.

“I cannot forget his eyes on the first two occasions: in the car, when I was returning home, and in the choir loft during Mass,” Francis wrote.

He also described turning to the Virgin Mary for protection and guidance.

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In another entry, dated June 7, 2018, the pontiff described what he believed was a vision of hell.

“Last night, I saw the entrance to hell. […] I looked inside briefly and was terrified. It was before I fell asleep. I grabbed the rosary like a weapon,” he wrote.

Francis noted that it was not his first such experience, but described its intensity as overwhelming.

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The diary also reveals that Francis experienced a spiritual crisis lasting nearly two years, from early 2021 through 2022. During this period, his health deteriorated, and he described facing what he believed were attacks by the forces of evil. Pope Francis wrote that his trust in God’s mercy helped him overcome these struggles.

According to Cardinal Fernández, this period of spiritual renewal shaped two of Francis’ later religious documents: the 2023 apostolic exhortation C’est la confiance and his final encyclical, Dilexit nos, published in 2024.

The diary also explains why Francis remained silent during his visit to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fátima in Portugal in 2023. His silence puzzled observers at the time. In an entry written that October, the pontiff explained his actions in four words: “I gazed and prayed.”

Penguin Random House published the English-language edition of the diary in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Pope Leo XIV met American singer-songwriter and Nobel Prize laureate Bob Dylan at the Vatican, where they exchanged gifts.