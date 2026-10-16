Hurricane Trudy could reach Category 4 strength near Mexico

As of 9 a.m. CST Thursday, Trudy had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 km/h) and was moving north-northwest at about 6 mph (9 km/h). Its center was located approximately 285 miles (460 km) south-southwest of Acapulco and 445 miles (715 km) south-southeast of Manzanillo.

Trudy has intensified by 30 knots over the past 24 hours. Forecasters expect it to become a major hurricane by Friday, with maximum sustained winds potentially reaching 145 mph (233 km/h) within 36 hours before the storm begins to weaken.

Mexico has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the coast from Punta San Telmo southward to Zihuatanejo, where tropical storm conditions are possible by early Saturday. Additional watches may be issued for other parts of southwestern and west-central Mexico.

Heavy rainfall is expected across the region through the weekend. Colima and Jalisco could receive 4 to 8 inches (100-200 mm) of rain, with isolated totals reaching 12 inches (305 mm). The rainfall could trigger life-threatening flooding and mudslides, particularly in mountainous areas.

Along the coast between Guerrero and Michoacán, Trudy's outer bands could bring 2 to 4 inches (50-100 mm) of rain, with isolated totals of up to 6 inches (150 mm), potentially causing localized flash flooding.

Swells generated by the hurricane are also expected to affect parts of southwestern Mexico from Friday through the weekend, creating life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that powerful Pacific storms were strengthening as the 2026 hurricane season intensified.