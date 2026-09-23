Hurricane Polo rapidly intensifies toward Category 5 strength off Mexico

According to the US National Hurricane Center as of 9:00 UTC Tuesday, Polo was located about 345 km south of Zihuatanejo and 555 km southeast of Manzanillo, Mexico. The hurricane was moving east-southeast at 9 km/h.

The NHC expects Polo to continue moving east-southeast on Tuesday before making a sharp turn toward the northwest and west-northwest later Tuesday and Wednesday. The core of Polo is expected to remain offshore while passing near the coast of southwestern Mexico over the next few days.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from Tecpan de Galeana to Manzanillo. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area by early Wednesday.

Polo is expected to bring 4 to 8 inches (100 to 200 mm) of rain, with isolated totals of up to 12 inches (300 mm), to coastal parts of Guerrero and Michoacán through Thursday. The rainfall could cause life-threatening flooding and mudslides, particularly in areas of steep terrain.

The NHC also warned of life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along parts of the southwestern Mexican coast.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Odalys, located far west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, has strengthened and could become a hurricane later Tuesday or Tuesday night. No coastal watches or warnings are currently in effect.

Tropical Storm Fay, located southwest of the Azores, is expected to become a post-tropical remnant low later Tuesday. No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Hurricane Karina had strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane in the eastern Pacific, with maximum sustained winds reaching 145 mph (230 km/h).