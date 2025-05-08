Hungary welcomes 5 millionth tourists in record-breaking start to 2025

Data from the National Tourism Data Supply Centre (NTAK) revealed that 2.4 million domestic and 2.6 million international guests have stayed at accommodation in Hungary so far this year - an 18 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

NTAK attributed this surge to strong Easter holiday demand, school breaks, and a busy long weekend in early May, supported by favorable weather conditions.

According to Visit Hungary, domestic tourism rose by six percent year-on-year. Popular destinations included the Matra-Bukk region, the area around Budapest, Debrecen, and its area, and Tokaj and Nyiregyhaza. Over half of tourists stayed in hotels, with four-star accommodation accounting for 56 percent of bookings.

International visitors primarily came to Hungary from Germany, Romania, Italy, Britain and Austria, with Budapest seeing a 20 percent increase in foreign tourists - notably from Italy, Britain, Germany, Spain, and Israel. Outside the capital, top destinations included thermal spa centers in Sarvar and Heviz.

Visit Hungary said that if the current momentum continues, the country could reach its strategic goal of 20 million annual visitors before 2030.

Earlier it was reported that Uzbekistan had welcomed over one million foreign tourists in a month for the first time.