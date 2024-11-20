Hungary officially welcomes Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Photo: Akorda

Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, met Kassym-Jomart Tokayev over the performance of the military orchestra in the Lions Court of the Buda Castle Palace in Budapest, Hungary.

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

The head of the guard of honor gave a welcome report to the Kazakh President and the Hungarian Premier, followed by the performance of the national anthems of the two countries.

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

The guard of honor and horse guards marched in front of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Viktor Orbán, after which they introduced the members of their official delegations.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Hungary for a state visit.

As part of the visit, President Tokayev is to hold talks with Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to discuss prospects for further development of strategic partnership between the countries in political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

What are the future prospects for developing relations, and what connects Kazakhstan and Hungary? Find out more in the analytical report by a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.