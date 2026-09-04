Hungary launches major afforestation program

Approved in its first reading, the initiative will provide non-repayable grants through 2030.

Goals include planting millions of trees, creating hundreds of hectares of forests, waterfront promenades, and green corridors.

Its focus areas include drought-resistant tree species, urban tree maintenance, forest restructuring and invasive species control.

Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua

Tree planting will be paired with water-retention measures to boost resilience against heat, drought, and extreme weather.

Environmental group 10 Millió Fa (10 Million Trees) welcomed the program as “a good start,” while urging broader ecological reforms.

Hungary experienced its hottest August since 1901, with severe drought lowering Danube River levels.

The drought forced temporary output cuts at the Paks nuclear power plant and triggered emergency water-management measures.

As written before, French authorities have imposed water-use restrictions across almost 70% of the country’s territory due to severe drought.