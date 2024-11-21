Hungary is Kazakhstan’s reliable strategic partner in EU, President Tokayev

During the talks, the sides debated key issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects for further deepening of ties.The Head of State said Hungary is Kazakhstan’s reliable strategic partner in the EU and a friendly and fraternal country.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the key goal of his visit is to bring a new impetus to bilateral ties, particularly, in energy, transport and logistics. He also prioritized the development of joint projects in the oil and gas sector, agriculture, logistics, nuclear power and financial industry.

The sides confirmed the readiness of Governments to create a favorable environment for the successful development of outlined initiatives.

Besides, they exchanged views on a wide range of regional and international issues. The Head of State highly assessed the Hungarian Prime Minister’s contribution to strengthening the role of the Organization of Turkic State in the international arena.

The parties confirmed mutual commitment to the development of strategic partnership and revealed new opportunities for strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

