Hundreds of quakes rattle Japan's southwest islands in recent days

The quake struck the island in Toshima, Kagoshima Prefecture, at around 4:04 p.m. and measured a 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

It originated southwest of Akuseki Island at a depth of around 20 kilometers, and no tsunami was observed.

Intensity 4 quakes were recorded six times on the island over the past four days, the agency said. Level 4 means most people are startled, and the shaking is felt even by those walking, according to the agency.

No injuries or building damage were immediately reported, according to local officials.

As reported previously, the network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry recorded an earthquake on June 24 at 11:36 am. Astana time in Tajikistan.