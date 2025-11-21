Humanitarian mission in Afghanistan: Kazakh doctors perform dozens of surgeries

Kazakhstan continues to provide medical assistance to Afghanistan following the 6.3 magnitude earthquake that occurred on the night of November 3.

In line with the President’s task, a humanitarian cargo and a medical team were dispatched last week. Medicines, surgical instruments, bandages, tents, bedding, and other essential resources were delivered from the state reserve.

The mission includes specialists experienced in treating multiple injuries, polytraumas, and emergency cases.

Doctors of the National Scientific Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics named after Academician Batpenov, the National Neurosurgery Center, and the National Coordination Center of Emergency Medicine arrived there.

During this time, Kazakh doctors have conducted dozens of consultations, examinations, and surgeries. They are assisting local medical staff with planning the order of surgical interventions, conducting joint case reviews and taking part in the most complex medical cases.

It was written before, Kazakhstan dispatched a humanitarian mission to Afghanistan consisting of 13 doctors of various specialties, including surgeons, neurosurgeons, traumatologists, and others.