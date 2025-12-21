Human washing machine unveiled at Osaka expo, set for market release in 2026

Shipments to caregiving facilities for the elderly will begin next March, with general sales of the machine developed by bath and shower equipment manufacturer Science Co. to start by the end of 2026.

The machine "will reduce the burden (of bathing) on both users and caregivers," said Yasuaki Aoyama, chairman of the firm based in Osaka.

The device resembles a raised rectangular bathtub. Users enter through a side door and sit down to soak in the water.

Utilizing so-called "fine-bubble" technology to make tiny bubbles that can slip into small crevices, the machine will enable full-body cleansing without the need for shampoo or scrubbing, with one bathing session taking around 10 minutes.

The machine will be sold for 1.45 million yen ($9,200).

"We have created a real-world version of the human washing machine that cleans you from head to toe," Aoyama said.

The idea of the human washing machine first appeared at the 1970 Osaka expo. About 1,300 visitors to this year's expo tried the device, according to the company.

The company said it received requests at home and from abroad for the technology to be commercialized.

