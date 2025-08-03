Human dignity and international law are inextricably linked - President

“Kazakhstan remains committed to supporting the Afghan people through humanitarian assistance, educational projects, trade development and efforts to enhance food security. Trade volumes between our countries are growing steadily. We are convinced that peace and development in Afghanistan must go hand in hand. Human dignity and international law are inextricably linked. Without concrete efforts to ensure them, lasting stability cannot be achieved," said the Kazakh President.

The Head of State highlighted that Kazakhstan views SDGs as a priority in its national strategy.

“Much has been achieved, but we must not be complacent in advancing economic development and meeting the legal needs of our citizens. Our goal is to maintain Kazakhstan's leading role in the region in undertaking deep economic reforms and modernizing our society based on the rule of law and order. Our goal is to build a truly Just State where human rights are ensured and high environmental standards are observed. We attach priority importance to further digitalization, development of artificial intelligence, as well as to the creation of a diversified transport infrastructure in order to turn Kazakhstan into a true Eurasian hub for international freight trade,” he said.

The President called on governments, civil society and private sector to join efforts and work together to achieve common progress. Only through joint efforts can Central Asia truly emerge as a region of stability, opportunity, and sustainable growth.

In conclusion, the President expressed sincere gratitude to the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, for demonstrating high diplomacy and leadership in difficult times. He assured that Kazakhstan will continue to support the Secretary-General's efforts in leading the Organization.