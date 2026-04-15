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    How wedding ring prices changed in Kazakhstan

    16:11, 15 April 2026

    As of March, the price of gold wedding rings increased by 5.5% monthly, while year-over-year prices reached 45%, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh Bureau of National Statistics.

    How wedding ring prices changed in Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Freepik.com

    Regionally, the lowest annual price increase was recorded in the Mangystau region at 14.5%, followed by 29% in Shymkent and 29.9% in Astana. The highest year-over-year price rise for wedding rings was observed in the Ulytau region at 71%.

    Nevertheless, jewelry production in Kazakhstan has grown. Compared to 2024, production volumes from January to December 2025 increased by 7.7%, reaching 2.7 billion tenge.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that global gold prices had fallen sharply in March 2026, marking the steepest monthly decline since the 2008 financial crisis.

    Kazakhstan Statistics Society Regions
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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