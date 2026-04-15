How wedding ring prices changed in Kazakhstan

Regionally, the lowest annual price increase was recorded in the Mangystau region at 14.5%, followed by 29% in Shymkent and 29.9% in Astana. The highest year-over-year price rise for wedding rings was observed in the Ulytau region at 71%.

Nevertheless, jewelry production in Kazakhstan has grown. Compared to 2024, production volumes from January to December 2025 increased by 7.7%, reaching 2.7 billion tenge.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that global gold prices had fallen sharply in March 2026, marking the steepest monthly decline since the 2008 financial crisis.