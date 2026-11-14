How to tie a tie

How to tie a four-in-hand knot

Start with the wide end on your right

Button your shirt’s top button and lift the collar. Drape the tie around your neck with the seam facing your shirt. Let the wide tip hang about 30 centimeters below the narrow tip.

Image credit: Ralina Jakisheva / AI-generated

Wrap the wide end around the narrow end

Cross the wide end over the narrow end toward your left. Pass it behind the narrow end and bring it back to your right. Bring it across the front once more, from right to left. Leave this front band loose enough for the wide tip to pass through.

Image credit: Ralina Jakisheva / AI-generated

Bring the wide tip up, then thread it down

Guide the wide tip up through the gap between the knot and your neck. Point it down and slip it under the loose front band. Gently pull the wide end through.

For a small dimple, crease the fabric down the center just below the knot as you tighten it. Hold the narrow end and slide the knot up to your top button. Fold your collar down.

Image credit: Ralina Jakisheva / AI-generated

How to tie a full Windsor knot

Set the length

Button your shirt’s top button and lift the collar. Drape the tie around your neck with the seam facing your shirt. Start with the wide end on your right and the narrow end on your left. Let the narrow tip hang just above your belly button.

Image credit: Ralina Jakisheva / AI-generated

Cross the ends and lift the wide tip

Cross the wide end over the narrow end. Hold them where they cross. Bring the wide tip behind the crossing, then up through the opening beneath your chin.

Image credit: Ralina Jakisheva / AI-generated

Make the second wrap

Bring the wide end behind the narrow end to the opposite side. Lift the wide tip toward your chin. Feed it down through the opening between the tie and your collar. Pull it through on that side to form the second wrap.

Image credit: Ralina Jakisheva / AI-generated

Make the third wrap

Pass the wide end behind the narrow end to the opposite side. Lift the wide tip toward your chin. This time, tuck it down into the gap beside your top button. Pull it through on that same side. You should now see a wrap on each side of the knot.

Image credit: Ralina Jakisheva / AI-generated

Cover the front of the knot

Lay the wide end flat across the front of both wraps. Keep this band loose enough to pass the tip through later. Bring the wide tip behind the knot. Guide it up through the gap between the knot and your collar.

Image credit: Ralina Jakisheva / AI-generated

Thread the tip down and tighten

Point the wide tip down and slide it under the front band. Gently pull the wide end through. Hold the narrow end and slide the knot up to your top button. Center the knot and fold your collar down. The wide tip should reach your belt buckle.

Image credit: Ralina Jakisheva / AI-generated

Earlier, Qazinform’s How to series explained how to raise low ferritin.