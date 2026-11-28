Give the avocado a gentle squeeze

The California Avocado Commission recommends holding the avocado in your palm and squeezing gently. A ripe avocado gives slightly but still feels firm. You can eat it today. If you’re shopping a few days ahead, choose a firmer one. If even light pressure leaves a dent, the avocado is probably overripe. Pick another one.

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Check near the stem

Australian avocado growers recommend gently pressing the skin near the stem with your thumb. If the narrow end gives slightly, the avocado is ready to eat.

Collage credit: Australian Avocados

The stem cap offers another clue. If it comes off easily, check the flesh underneath. Green or yellow flesh suggests the avocado is ripe. A brown patch may mean there are brown spots inside, too. If the cap stays firmly in place, try again later.

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Check the variety before you go by color

Hass avocados have pebbly skin that often turns deep purple as they ripen. Even a ripe Hass can still have green patches. Shepard avocados have smoother skin that stays green even when ripe.

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Check for soft spots and scuffs

Gently turn the avocado in your hand. One soft spot on an otherwise firm avocado could be a bruise. A fall or rough handling can bruise the fruit. If you drop an avocado at home, eat that one first.

A dry, rough patch can form when the fruit rubs against a branch. The flesh beneath the scar may still be perfectly fine.

Let a firm avocado ripen at home

If your avocado feels hard, leave it at room temperature, out of direct sunlight, until it ripens.

To speed things up, put it in a paper bag with an apple or banana. Check the avocado daily. Apples and bananas release ethylene, a gas that helps avocados ripen.

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Once ripe, a whole avocado can keep in the fridge for up to five days.

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Wash the avocado before slicing

Wash your hands, then rinse the whole avocado under running water. Scrub the skin with a clean produce brush and dry the avocado. As you slice, the knife can carry bacteria from the skin to the flesh.

From 2014 to 2016, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration tested avocado skin samples. It found Listeria monocytogenes in 17.73% of those samples.

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