How to apply for the US Green Card lottery

Who can apply?

The Diversity Visa Program offers up to 55,000 immigrant visas annually. It targets people born in countries with historically low immigration rates to the United States.

Kazakhstan was among the eligible countries in the last published lottery instructions. However, applicants should check the updated list before applying.

Candidates must also meet at least one of two requirements:

Complete secondary education equivalent to 12 years of US schooling.

Have two years of qualifying work experience within the past five years.

Collage credit: AI-generated / Qazinform

Not every occupation qualifies. The US Department of Labor determines which jobs meet the requirements.

When can you apply?

Registration for DV-2027 has been delayed. Under an amended court order, the US State Department must announce registration dates by October 29 and open applications by November 1, 2026.

A federal judge rejected the government's request to suspend the order, but an appeal remains pending.

Applicants should check dvprogram.state.gov for official dates. The website accepts entries only during the announced registration period.

What documents do you need?

Most applicants must prepare a valid passport and a recent digital photograph. Limited exceptions to the passport requirement apply.

Collage credit: AI-generated / Qazinform

Under new rules effective April 10, 2026, entrants must provide passport details and upload a scan of the biographic and signature pages. The scan must be in JPEG format and no larger than 5 MB.

The photograph must meet the following requirements:

Taken within the past six months.

Square, measuring 600 × 600 pixels.

JPEG format, no larger than 240 KB.

Plain white or off-white background.

Face looking directly at the camera, without glasses.

Applicants must also provide personal details, education information and family information.

How to submit an application

Visit dvprogram.state.gov once registration opens. Complete the electronic entry form, DS-5501.

Enter your name, date and place of birth, passport details, address and other required information. Upload the photographs and passport scan.

Applicants must list their spouse and all living, unmarried children under 21, including adopted children and stepchildren, even if they will not immigrate. Exceptions apply to family members who are already US citizens or permanent residents. Separate photographs are required for each listed family member.

Each eligible spouse can submit a separate entry. However, each person may enter the lottery only once per registration period. Multiple entries lead to disqualification.

A new $1 registration fee applies to each entry. It must be paid through the authorized US government payment system.

After submitting the form, save the confirmation number. You will need it to check the results.

Collage credit: AI-generated / Qazinform

How to check the results

The US government does not notify lottery winners by email or regular mail.

Applicants must visit the official Diversity Visa website, select Entrant Status Check and enter their confirmation number.

What happens if you win?

Selection does not automatically grant a Green Card.

Selected applicants must complete the DS-260 immigrant visa application, submit supporting documents and undergo a medical examination.

They must also attend an interview at a US embassy or consulate. In Kazakhstan, immigrant visa interviews are conducted at the US Consulate General in Almaty.

The Diversity Visa application fee is $330 per person. Medical examinations and other immigration expenses cost extra.

Applicants must meet all eligibility requirements before receiving a visa. Selection alone does not guarantee approval.

How to avoid scams

The US Department of State warns against websites and agents promising guaranteed selection.

Only use official US government websites ending in .gov. Never pay individuals who claim they can improve your chances.

Keep your confirmation number and check the results yourself. No private company can guarantee a Green Card.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a US court had ordered a 30-day registration period for DV-2027.