How most brutal school bullying cases in South Korea evade serious punishment

According to the data submitted to Rep. Han Byung-do of the ruling Democratic Party, 490 cases of such violence have been subject to a review by school disciplinary committees between 2024 and August this year.

A total of 1,961 disciplinary measures were taken against 1,232 students involved, but 77.7 percent, or 1,523, of those measures taken are those considered "light" as they leave no official records of the incidents or their punishment, according to the lawmaker. Such measures include requiring a written apology and orders to keep a distance from victims.

Less than 10 percent, or 193, of the measures involved a suspension or school transfers.

The report comes amid an apparent spread of the so-called yacha rule, where victims are pushed into unwanted physical fights under the guise of mutual agreement.

"There needs to a detailed guideline to determine the level of involvement by organizing, watching, filming or circulating videos of (such fights) so as to identify coercion disguised as consent," Rep. Han said.

Police have warned that the "yacha rule" is a crime regardless of mutual consent, and even with a written agreement.

Earlier, it was reported that South Korea had sought to toughen measures against workplace bullying.