How many pink flamingos are there in Kazakhstan

“The pink flamingo is included in the list of rare and endangered species of plants and animals in Kazakhstan. Its population is estimated at 10-50 thousand individuals. The Ministry is working to strengthen the protection of pink flamingo habitats in order to preserve and increase their numbers. In addition, the number of birds and the state of their ecosystems are regularly monitored,” the Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, in the areas where flamingos build their nests, there is a ban on flights of devices.

“In order to reduce the factors threatening birds, a ban has been introduced on flights of devices flying low over the areas where flamingos are during the nesting period. Measures are also being taken against the illegal catch of Artemia, which is the main food for flamingos,” the response says.

Earlier, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated at the National Qurultay in Burabay that pink flamingos are in danger.

As reported previously, the Red Book pink flamingos have been caught on drone by Instagram user Serikbay Janybekov.