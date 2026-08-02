How Japan is battling unprecedented heat that smashes records

The government in June last year began requiring business operators to implement effective measures against heat-related illnesses, with the country experiencing sweltering summers in recent years. Firms that do not fulfill their obligations will be penalized.

Daito Trust Construction Co., a major rental house construction firm and real estate developer, had installed modular toilet units equipped with ventilation and mist cooling systems at two construction sites in Tokyo by mid-July.

"In consideration of the rising number of female field supervisors, we will make sure these toilets are clean and neat," said a Daito Trust official.

With the company planning to spend around 150 million yen ($950,000) in the current fiscal year through March on measures to prevent heat-related illnesses, the units, installed with solar panels, feature antibacterial coatings.

Obayashi Corp., a major general contractor, is reducing working hours at construction sites to 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in July and August from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. "We decided that it is more important to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses," an official said.

The construction firm added it would increase working hours when temperatures are low and if the company is predicted to miss project deadlines.

Imabari Shipbuilding Co., meanwhile, is developing an inner garment that becomes cooler when a worker sweats, while food delivery service operator Demae-can Co. began distributing drink tickets to its delivery personnel in July.

In 2025, the number of people who died due to heatstroke or missed work for at least four days due to heat exhaustion totaled 1,803, the highest figure since data became available in 2005, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. By sector, manufacturing topped the list with 365 people, followed by construction at 292, the ministry said.

Earlier, it was reported that temperatures had surpassed 40 C in the southeastern city of Yangsan in South Korea for the fourth straight day.