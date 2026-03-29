How Dubai Racing Carnival became the ultimate gateway to the world’s richest horse race

Horse racing in Dubai dates back to 1981, later leading to the establishment of the Dubai Racing Club in 1992 and the opening of Nad Al Sheba Racecourse. The launch of the Dubai World Cup in 1996 marked a significant milestone for the UAE on the global stage.

Since 2010, the Carnival has been held at Meydan Racecourse, the world’s largest integrated racing facility, with a capacity of over 60,000 spectators.

The event runs for 12 to 16 race days during the winter season and offers prize money worth tens of millions of dollars, attracting top stables from Europe, the Americas, Asia and Australia.

Industry representatives note that the Carnival plays an important role in maintaining Dubai’s position as a global horse racing hub and provides international contenders with a key platform ahead of the Dubai World Cup.