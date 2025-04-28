How digital detox transforms the brain

Studies using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) have shown that children who spend more time on screens have reduced brain activity in areas related to language, literacy, and attention. A 2018 study in Acta Paediatrica found that children who read more and used gadgets less had better neural connectivity in these areas.

Another study published in Developmental Science, involving 28 children aged 3 to 6, compared brain activity during two different tasks. The children either listened to a live story while following along with a book or listened to an audio story while viewing words and pictures on a screen. Although both activities involved stories and visuals, brain scans revealed notable differences: during book reading, the right temporoparietal junction—associated with attention and social interaction—was activated, whereas this activation did not occur during screen-based storytelling.

The impact of screens is not limited to children. Research shows that prolonged screen time in young adults aged 18 to 25 can lead to addiction, lower self-esteem, mental health issues, and slower learning.

What happens during a digital detox?

A period of digital detox, or staying away from devices and social media, can help normalize dopamine levels—a neurotransmitter responsible for motivation and the reward system. Constant stimulation from notifications and new messages keeps dopamine levels elevated, which makes it harder to focus. Disconnecting from screens allows the nervous system to return to a more stable and calm state.

