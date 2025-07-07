How ChatGPT is changing the way we consume news

Users are increasingly turning to ChatGPT for information on politics, inflation, the economy, and climate – topics that have seen the fastest growth in interest.

News-related prompts by topic - in long term (YoY) and short-term (YTD) growth. Image credits: Similarweb

Traditional categories like weather, sports, and the stock market still account for the largest share of queries, but their growth is slowing down.

Share of all news-related prompts on ChatGPT by topic (Jan-May 2025). Image credits: Similarweb

These shifts are already impacting media traffic. In the US, organic visits to news sites have fallen from a peak of 2.3 billion to less than 1.7 billion over the past year. This decline is driven by the rise of “zero-click searches,” where users get answers directly from search pages or AI tools without visiting websites. Since Google launched AI Overviews in May 2024, the share of such searches has increased from 56% to nearly 69%.

At the same time, referrals from ChatGPT to news sites have soared – growing 25-fold in a year, from 1 million to 25 million. Publishers like Reuters, the NY Post, and Business Insider have seen the biggest increases. However, not everyone is benefiting equally. The New York Times, for example, gets fewer referrals due to restrictions on using its content in AI, although it still ranks among the top 10 sites receiving ChatGPT traffic.

For news organizations, this marks a turning point: visibility in search is no longer enough to attract readers. It’s now essential to understand how to work with AI tools – and who stands to gain from their growing influence.

