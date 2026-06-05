Hot weather and heavy rain to affect Kazakhstan this weekend

A western cyclone is expected to continue influencing weather conditions across most of Kazakhstan, with rain, thunderstorms, strong winds and hail forecast in a number of regions.

Heavy rainfall is forecast for western Kazakhstan on June 6–8, while the far north and southeast are expected to be affected on June 6 and the northwest on June 8.

Hot and mostly dry weather is expected in eastern and central Kazakhstan at the start of the forecast period. Daytime temperatures will range from 20°C to 30°C in the west and rise to 28°C–35°C in northern regions.

Hot weather will persist across central, southern, southeastern and eastern Kazakhstan. Daytime temperatures are forecast to reach 30°C–38°C in the center, 35°C–40°C in the south, 30°C–39°C in the southeast and 30°C–37°C in the east.