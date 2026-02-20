Host agreement for 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan approved
10:48, 20 February 2026
The agreement to host the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan has been approved, AzerTAC reports.
This decision was made at the latest meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee.
In October 2025, the FIFA Council awarded the right to co-host this tournament to Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.
The World Cup is scheduled to take place in May - June.
Earlier, it was reported that a FIFA delegation visited the Uzbekistan Football Association to review preparations for the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027.