    Host agreement for 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan approved

    10:48, 20 February 2026

    The agreement to host the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan has been approved, AzerTAC reports.

    Photo credit: Pixabay.com

    This decision was made at the latest meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee.

    In October 2025, the FIFA Council awarded the right to co-host this tournament to Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

    The World Cup is scheduled to take place in May - June.

    Earlier, it was reported that a FIFA delegation visited the Uzbekistan Football Association to review preparations for the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027.

     

    Azerbaijan Uzbekistan World News Football FIFA
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
