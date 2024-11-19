Horse Breeding Institute should begin its activity in 2025 - PM

“The Horse Breeding Institute is set up on the ground of the Aktobe Branch of the National Agrarian Science and Educational Centre. The Ministry of Agriculture should finalize all the procedures to ensure its full-fledged functioning next year,” Olzhas Bektenov said.

The Prime Minister also reminded of the President’s instruction to raise the volume of home-produced seeds to 80%, including elite seeds – by at least 15%.

Olzhas Bektenov also tasked the Ministry of Science and Higher Education to draft comprehensive solutions on the development of agrarian science with the implementation of world’s best practices.

As reported, Kazakhstan has established the Institute of Horse Breeding and Forage Production. Its founder is the National Agrarian Scientific and Educational Center.

The new institute was founded in line with the President’s instruction set to the Government at the November 15 Forum of Agricultural Workers held in Astana.