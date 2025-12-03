Hong Kong police to expand search to vicinity of fire-affected buildings

This will be conducted under safe conditions, involving the careful removal of scaffolding and ashes, which will require additional time, according to the police.

The blaze that engulfed seven buildings in the residential complex Wang Fuk Court had claimed 159 lives by 2 p.m. on Wednesday, with 31 people still missing, the Hong Kong Police Force told reporters.

A total of 140 bodies had been identified, said the police, adding that the victims were aged between 1 and 97 years old.

The police on Tuesday arrested six people linked to a contractor responsible for installing fire safety equipment for allegedly deceiving the Fire Services Department that fire alarms would work during maintenance for the Wang Fuk Court buildings.

Previously, Qazinform reported the Hong Kong police confirmed 159 residents safe after a major fire.