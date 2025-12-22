Hong Kong police arrest 15 in ¥1 billion robbery

Seven of the arrested have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery. Police described the case as highly serious and said efforts are ongoing to trace the robbed funds. The investigation remains ongoing, and further arrests have not been ruled out, the police said at a press conference.

The robbery occurred on December 18, when two employees of a Japanese company involved in cryptocurrency and luxury goods arrived in Sheung Wan to exchange 1 billion yen, which was packed into four suitcases. As they exited their vehicle on Wing Lok Street, a private car pulled up and three robbers approached, one of whom was armed with a knife.

The assailants seized the suitcases and fled the scene.

According to police, those arrested include 11 men and 4 women aged between 20 and 69, all Hong Kong residents. Some of the suspects are believed to have links to organized crime groups. Authorities said the alleged mastermind behind the robbery has already been detained.

