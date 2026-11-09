Hong Kong business leaders hail Kazakh President's address, eye wider trade

During the talks, the Consul General presented to Hong Kong partners the State-of-the-Nation Address by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, “Kazakhstan’s Current Priorities in a New Historical Cycle" and handed over the text of the document. The main topics of discussion were the development of artificial intelligence and infrastructure modernization under the “People’s Construction” program. The sides also considered prospects for industrial cooperation and tax incentives for Kazakhstan’s manufacturing enterprises.

Photo: gov.kz

At a meeting with the leadership of the Chinese Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong, namely President Wingko Lo, Vice President Robert Lok and Chief Executive Officer Ada Ng, the sides reviewed the outcomes of the association’s business delegation visit to Almaty on October 19 - 22. The trip was a direct practical result of Hong Kong SAR Chief Executive John Lee’s visit to Kazakhstan in June. The association’s leadership expressed interest in Kazakhstan’s economic and investment potential and stressed the importance of implementing joint projects.

After reviewing the key points of the Address, association representatives highly praised the Head of State’s socio-economic reforms and digital initiatives. In their words, these measures strengthen Kazakhstan’s role as a stable economic partner in the Eurasian space.

Photo: gov.kz

Photo: gov.kz

At a meeting with the leadership of the Hong Kong Professionals and Senior Executives Association, the sides discussed expanding expert cooperation between Hong Kong and Kazakhstan. President Ng Chun Shing, Vice President Richard Lee, Co-Chair of the International Affairs Committee Henry Ho and former association President Professor Herman Hu took part in the meeting.

Representatives of the organization announced plans to send a delegation of 20 - 30 people to Kazakhstan in spring 2027, including leading experts, lawyers and senior executives.

Discussing the priorities of the Address, the association’s leadership supported Kazakhstan’s strategic course toward developing human capital and training highly qualified personnel for the new economy. The Hong Kong side expressed readiness to share its experience in professional education, management training, and knowledge transfer.

According to the participants, stronger ties between specialists from the two regions and the planned spring visit will help establish direct dialogue for implementing joint educational and expert programs in Kazakhstan.

In conclusion, the Hong Kong partners emphasized that the key guidelines of the Address lay the foundation for long-term cooperation between the sides. They expressed confidence that the practical implementation of the President’s initiatives will serve as a solid basis for further expanding the partnership between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that a roundtable dedicated to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s October 28 state-of-the-nation address and the development of Kazakh-Azerbaijani cooperation took place at the embassy of Kazakhstan in Baku.