Hong Kong blaze death toll reaches 55 as rescue operations continue

Authorities arrested three construction company executives on suspicion of manslaughter as the death toll reached 55, including one firefighter. About 280 people remain missing.

By Thursday at midday, thick smoke continued billowing from the complex near the mainland border.

The fire, which began on Wednesday afternoon, spread across seven of eight buildings, with firefighters gaining control of four towers. At least 71 people suffered injuries, primarily from burns and smoke inhalation, with operations expected to continue until evening.

Lawrence Lee awaited news of his wife, who remained trapped in their apartment. “When the fire started, I told her on the phone to escape. But once she left the flat, the corridor and stairs were all filled with smoke and it was all dark, so she had no choice but to go back to the flat,” he explained from a shelter.

Winter and Sandy Chung, who successfully evacuated on Wednesday, recalled seeing flying sparks during their escape. “I couldn’t sleep the entire night,” 75-year-old Winter Chung told The Associated Press.

Police arrested two directors and an engineering consultant from Prestige Construction & Engineering Company. “We have reason to believe that those in charge of the construction company were grossly negligent,” Senior Superintendent Eileen Chung stated. Authorities searched the company’s office and seized documents as evidence.

Investigators suspect non-compliant materials contributed to the fire’s rapid spread. Police found highly flammable polystyrene foam attached to windows in the unaffected tower. The blaze originated on scaffolding outside a 32-storey building before spreading via bamboo scaffolding and construction netting, accelerated by windy conditions.

The 1980s housing complex, home to approximately 4,800 residents, including many elderly, was undergoing major renovations. About 900 people were evacuated to temporary shelters.

Hong Kong leader John Lee announced immediate safety inspections of all housing estates undergoing renovations. Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed condolences and called for efforts to minimise casualties.

This incident marks Hong Kong’s deadliest fire since the 1996 Kowloon commercial building blaze that killed 41 people.

Earlier, it was reported the death toll from Hong Kong’s worst fire in its peacetime history has risen to at least 44, authorities have said, with hundreds of others still unaccounted for.