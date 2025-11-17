Hollywood icon Tom Cruise lands first Oscar

The award was handed to the actor by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, who is currently directing Cruise in an upcoming, untitled film set for release in October 2026. In his acceptance speech, Cruise paid tribute to film industry professionals and highlighted his appreciation for cinema.

“The cinema takes me around the world. It helps me to appreciate and respect differences. It shows me also our shared humanity, how alike we are in so, so many ways. And no matter where we come from, in that theater, we laugh together, we feel together, we hope together, and that is the power of this art form. And that is why it matters, that is why it matters to me. So making films is not what I do, it is who I am,” Cruise said.

Cruise has received four previous Oscar nominations: Best Actor for Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguire, Best Supporting Actor for Magnolia, and Best Picture as a producer of Top Gun: Maverick.

As Qazinform reported earlier, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences officially approved films created with the use of artificial intelligence to compete for an Oscar, also introducing a category honoring the art of stunt design.