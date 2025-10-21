Historical novel about Khan Batu to be released soon

While working on Jochi Khan — a project that took four years to complete — the author discovered new and important information about the era of Genghis Khan.

“After completing that book and taking a short break, I began working on ‘Batu Khan,’ based on the historical materials I had gathered. It serves as a continuation of ‘Jochi Khan.’ I expect the book to be published in November — I’ve already signed a contract with Foliant Publishing House, and the editorial work is underway. This new novel is also a historical and documentary work, consistent with my original approach. It’s not meant to be artistic or romanticized — I aimed to keep it concise, taking into account readers’ feedback. Since it’s grounded in real historical documents, facts, and publications, I decided not to let my imagination wander too far. I wanted to stay as close to historical truth as possible. Let the readers judge for themselves,” said Ularbek Daleyuly.

The author also shared plans to continue writing historical novels in the same spirit.

“I intend to write a series of historical novels about the great khans of the Golden Horde era — the state founded by Jochi Khan and strengthened by Khan Batu. I’m now working toward fulfilling that dream,” he added.

The event with the author was organized by the MARWIN/Meloman retail chain.

As reported earlier, the book titled “Who is Jochi Khan?” by Ularbek Daleiuly has been released in Kazakhstan.