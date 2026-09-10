Historic heatwave sweeps Uzbekistan in August 2026

According to Uzhydromet, in most districts of Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions, last month ranked among the top three warmest Augusts ever observed.

During the hottest days, air temperatures surged to between +39 and +41°C.

Despite the extreme heat, absolute temperature records were not surpassed.

Meteorologists noted that August 2026 was exceptionally dry. Across most of Uzbekistan, rainfall was either absent or did not exceed 0.0-0.4 mm.

The summer overall was abnormally hot, with average seasonal temperatures surpassing the norm by +1.2+2.6°C.

Earlier, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service said that August 2026 was the hottest month ever recorded globally, with temperatures edging above the previous record set in July 2023.