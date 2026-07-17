Hinge founder wants AI to find your perfect match, just like Black Mirror

McLeod's new company, Overtone, announced it has raised $18 million in a seed funding round backed by FirstMark Capital, Pace Capital and Match Group, the owner of Hinge, Tinder, OkCupid and several other dating platforms.

Unlike traditional dating apps built around endless swiping, profiles and messaging, Overtone describes itself as a "modern matchmaking" service that uses artificial intelligence, voice interactions and relationship science to introduce users to a small number of carefully selected potential partners.

The company says it aims to eliminate many of the features that have become synonymous with online dating, including writing profiles, browsing thousands of people and managing multiple conversations at once. Instead, users will share their stories in their own voice while AI analyzes those conversations to identify long-term compatibility before recommending matches.

The concept echoes the premise of Black Mirror's 2017 episode Hang the DJ, in which an AI driven system guides participants through a series of relationships before determining their supposedly perfect lifelong partner.

"My whole career has been built on the bet that technology can help people in their search for love, supporting them to find lasting, fulfilling relationships. Overtone is the fullest expression of that belief," McLeod said.

In a blog post announcing the company, McLeod argued that advances in AI make it possible to move beyond swipe-based dating. He said current apps force users to judge potential partners from photos, manage large numbers of matches and rely on instinct rather than meaningful compatibility.

According to McLeod, Overtone will provide only introductions it considers worthwhile and explain why two people are believed to be a strong match. The company says chemistry cannot be predicted by AI alone, leaving users to decide for themselves once they meet in person.

Overtone is not yet open to the public, but the company expects to launch in select locations later this year.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that some professionals are turning to LinkedIn to make romantic connections.