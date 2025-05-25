EN
    Highest class solar flare registered on Sunday

    13:17, 25 May 2025

    The solar flare of the highest class was registered in the Sun on Sunday, the Institute of Applied Geophysics told TASS.

    Flares are accompanied with solar plasma ejections
    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    "The X1.1 flare with the duration of seventeen minutes was registered on May 25 at 04:52 a.m. Moscow time (01:52 a.m. GMT) in the X-ray band within the group of spots 4098 (S05W22)," the Institute informed.

    Flares are accompanied with solar plasma ejections. Its clouds may provoke magnetic storms when reaching the Earth.

    As earlier reported, the Sun unleashed a powerful X-class solar flare last November. 

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
