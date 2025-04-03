High wind to batter Kazakhstan
07:10, 3 April 2025
Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for April 3, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The weather without precipitations lingers for another day across the greater part of Kazakhstan, while the country’s west, southwest and north are expected to brace for rains.
High wind is reported to sweep through most of Kazakhstan. Fog is predicted to blanket the north, east and central part, while thunderstorms are set to batter the southwest.
