High-profile sexual assault case ends in acquittal for all five Canadian hockey players

The case stemmed from events that took place on 19 June 2018, involving a 20-year-old woman, identified in court as E.M., and several members of Team Canada during celebrations following their gold medal victory at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

The five accused — Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dubé, Carter Hart, and Cal Foote — were all members of that championship team. Although the case was initially closed by police in 2018, public pressure led to its reopening in 2022. Later that year, Hockey Canada reached a C$3.5 million settlement with the complainant. Formal criminal charges were filed in January 2024.

E.M. testified over nine days and was cross-examined for seven, stating that while she initially agreed to have sex with Michael McLeod, she did not consent to further encounters involving other players.

According to her account, she was intoxicated and felt fearful during the incident. Two videos recorded by McLeod in the early hours of 19 June were submitted as evidence. In both recordings, one of which was recorded without her knowledge, McLeod is heard prompting E.M. to confirm on camera that the encounter had been consensual. While E.M. later testified that she did not recall the videos being filmed, she said she felt pressured to comply.

Justice Maria Carroccia stated that the footage showed E.M. “speaking normally, smiling,” and “not appearing to be in distress.” According to the judge, this contradicted the position that E.M. remained in the hotel room out of fear. Though, it was also noted that Canadian law does not consider recorded consent as legally sufficient.

Carroccia added that the complainant’s testimony included substantial inconsistencies, including exaggerated claims about her level of intoxication and gaps in memory that she appeared to have filled with assumptions.

The judge also pointed to discrepancies between statements made by E.M., ultimately concluding that E.M.’s evidence was “her truth, not the truth.” Carroccia further stated that E.M. was “asking the men to participate in the sexual activity,” while McLeod seemed to make efforts to confirm E.M.'s state and invite the other men with her knowledge.

Despite the acquittals, the National Hockey League (NHL) has not reinstated the players.

“The allegations made in this case, even if not determined to have been criminal, were very disturbing and the behavior at issue was unacceptable. We will be reviewing and considering the judge’s findings. While we conduct that analysis and determine next steps, the players charged in this case are ineligible to play in the League,” the NHL said in a public statement.

Several of the accused have since resumed their professional careers overseas. Notably, Michael McLeod joined the Kazakhstani hockey club Barys Astana at the start of the 2024–25 season. Despite being placed on indefinite leave by their NHL teams in January 2024, three of the five players signed one-year contracts abroad for the 2024–25 season.

Dillon Dubé was placed on leave by the Calgary Flames on 21 January 2024 and then signed with HC Dinamo Minsk (KHL) on 1 July. Cal Foote, granted leave by the New Jersey Devils on 24 January, joined HK 32 Liptovský Mikuláš of the Slovak Extraliga on 18 September.

McLeod, also placed on leave by the Devils on 24 January, signed with Barys Astana (KHL) on 2 August but was released from the club on 18 October after 16 games. He later signed with Avangard Omsk on 19 November 2024.

Following the verdict, the Crown and the defense teams now have 30 days to review the decision, though it remains unclear whether an appeal will be filed.