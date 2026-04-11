High fire risk and fog to grip Kazakhstan

Astana is set to wake up to foggy streets, while the fire threat remains high in Almaty.

Fog and high fire risk are expected to grip Abai region.

Fog is expected in the west, south, and east of Akmola region.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected during the day, with heavy rain, and winds shifting from northeast to southeast, gusts up to 15–20 m/s in Aktobe region.

Atyrau region is to brace for rain and thunderstorms, heavy in the west and east, winds shifting from northeast to southwest, gusts 15–20 m/s.

Almaty region is reported to observe high fire danger.

Fog and high wind are predicted to batter East Kazakhstan.

Zhambyl region is to brace rain and thunderstorms in mountain areas during the day, fog in the south and mountains, winds 15–20 m/s in several areas and high fire danger in the west.