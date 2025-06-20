Helicopters deployed to fight wildfires in Kazakhstan’s Atyrau region

The helicopters were deployed 96 times to drop over 288 tons of water since the fire outbreak.

As earlier reported, 100 tons of water were airdropped to suppress wildfires grown to 800 hectares in the Akzhaiyk state nature reserve.

Real-time live streams were launched from watchtowers to monitor the situation and quickly respond to fire outbreaks.

Some 150 people and 50 units of firefighting trucks, the Emergency Ministry’s personnel, staff of the Akzhaiyk reserve, and forestry workers are deployed to help fight wildfires.

Recall that rescuers successfully contained the fire, preventing it from spreading to the forest area, with the total affected land reaching 700 hectares in April this year.