Queen of Halloween: Heidi Klum’s iconic costumes

2025: Medusa

A crown of moving mechanical snakes, green scales, and a long serpentine tail brought the mythical Medusa to life.

2024: E.T.

An oversized head, enormous blue eyes, wrinkled brown skin, and an elongated neck recreated the famous alien from Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

2023: Giant peacock

Ten Cirque du Soleil performers became the feathers of an enormous peacock. At the center stood Heidi in a blue bodysuit with a bird-shaped headpiece and pointed beak. The performers’ green-and-blue outfits formed a spectacular fan-shaped tail.

2022: Giant worm

No arms, no legs, just a giant pink-and-brown earthworm. The thick, segmented costume completely concealed the model’s figure, with only small openings for her eyes and mouth.

2019: Alien experiment

Exposed muscles, visible organs, and metallic tubes turned the human body into a biomechanical creature.

2018: Princess Fiona

Green skin, pointed ears, and an enlarged nose made Princess Fiona from Shrek instantly recognizable. A long green velvet dress, red braided wig, and golden tiara completed the fairytale character’s appearance.

2017: Michael Jackson’s Thriller

Brown fur covered the face and body, while pointed ears, a wolf-like snout, and sharp fangs recreated the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s Thriller. Clawed hands and a red-and-yellow varsity jacket completed the costume.

2016: Five Heidi Klum clones

Six nearly identical women appeared in matching nude-colored bodysuits, thigh-high boots, and blonde hairstyles. Five doubles wore facial prosthetics carefully shaped to resemble Heidi’s eyes, nose, and cheekbones, creating the illusion of six Heidi Klums.

2015: Jessica Rabbit

A sparkling strapless red dress, long purple gloves, and bright red hair recreated the cartoon glamour of Jessica Rabbit.

Heidi Klum does elaborate transformation into Jessica Rabbit for annual Halloween party https://t.co/fE157GTShC https://t.co/JI5xJmHUft — SFGATE (@SFGate) November 1, 2015

2014: Giant butterfly

Enormous multicolored wings stretched out from a blue-and-green insect body. Additional limbs, antennae, and oversized compound eyes transformed the model into a giant butterfly, with intricate patterns covering the wings and bodysuit.

2013: Elderly Heidi Klum

Deep wrinkles, age spots, and visible veins added decades to Heidi’s appearance.

Countdown to Halloween: 5 days! In 2013 it only took me 10 hours to age 55 years for #HeidiHalloween 😂 This was one of my favorite costumes! When I arrived, it took everyone a little bit before they realized it was me! #HeidiHalloween2018 #HeidiKlumHalloween https://t.co/WSTrsKLtgq — Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) October 26, 2018

2011: Human body without skin

Every muscle and tendon appeared exposed in this anatomical costume. Red-and-white detailing recreated the body’s muscular structure, while matching facial makeup revealed the muscles normally hidden beneath the skin.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on the origins of Halloween, tracing the tradition of wearing costumes to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, when people dressed in animal skins to ward off spirits.