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    Queen of Halloween: Heidi Klum’s iconic costumes

    22:12, 25 October 2026

    Supermodel and host Heidi Klum has offered fans a first glimpse of her Halloween 2026 costume. On October 24, she shared a close-up of colorful prosthetics without revealing the character. Ahead of her 25th annual Halloween party, Qazinform News Agency revisits her most memorable transformations.

    Heidi Klum’s iconic Halloween costumes
    AI-generated collage

    2025: Medusa

    A crown of moving mechanical snakes, green scales, and a long serpentine tail brought the mythical Medusa to life. 

    2024: E.T.

    An oversized head, enormous blue eyes, wrinkled brown skin, and an elongated neck recreated the famous alien from Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

    2023: Giant peacock

    Ten Cirque du Soleil performers became the feathers of an enormous peacock. At the center stood Heidi in a blue bodysuit with a bird-shaped headpiece and pointed beak. The performers’ green-and-blue outfits formed a spectacular fan-shaped tail.

    2022: Giant worm

    No arms, no legs, just a giant pink-and-brown earthworm. The thick, segmented costume completely concealed the model’s figure, with only small openings for her eyes and mouth.

    2019: Alien experiment

    Exposed muscles, visible organs, and metallic tubes turned the human body into a biomechanical creature.

    2018: Princess Fiona

    Green skin, pointed ears, and an enlarged nose made Princess Fiona from Shrek instantly recognizable. A long green velvet dress, red braided wig, and golden tiara completed the fairytale character’s appearance.

    2017: Michael Jackson’s Thriller

    Brown fur covered the face and body, while pointed ears, a wolf-like snout, and sharp fangs recreated the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s Thriller. Clawed hands and a red-and-yellow varsity jacket completed the costume.

    2016: Five Heidi Klum clones

    Six nearly identical women appeared in matching nude-colored bodysuits, thigh-high boots, and blonde hairstyles. Five doubles wore facial prosthetics carefully shaped to resemble Heidi’s eyes, nose, and cheekbones, creating the illusion of six Heidi Klums.

    2015: Jessica Rabbit

    A sparkling strapless red dress, long purple gloves, and bright red hair recreated the cartoon glamour of Jessica Rabbit.

    2014: Giant butterfly

    Enormous multicolored wings stretched out from a blue-and-green insect body. Additional limbs, antennae, and oversized compound eyes transformed the model into a giant butterfly, with intricate patterns covering the wings and bodysuit.

    2013: Elderly Heidi Klum

    Deep wrinkles, age spots, and visible veins added decades to Heidi’s appearance.

    2011: Human body without skin

    Every muscle and tendon appeared exposed in this anatomical costume. Red-and-white detailing recreated the body’s muscular structure, while matching facial makeup revealed the muscles normally hidden beneath the skin.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on the origins of Halloween, tracing the tradition of wearing costumes to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, when people dressed in animal skins to ward off spirits.

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    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
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