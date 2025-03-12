Hefei becomes China's 18th city to have 10 million permanent residents

According to the survey, Anhui's total permanent residents reached 61.23 million by the end of 2024, a slight increase of 20,000 people (a 0.03 percent growth rate) from 2023. Among the province's 16 cities, Hefei stands out with 10.002 million permanent residents and an 86.38 percent urbanization rate.

As of the end of 2024, the 17 cities with permanent residents exceeding 10 million were Chongqing, Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Wuhan, Tianjin, Xi'an, Suzhou, Zhengzhou, Hangzhou, Shijiazhuang, Linyi, Dongguan, Changsha, and Qingdao.

According to Hefei Daily, 15 of these 17 cities (excluding Shijiazhuang and Linyi) also boast GDP exceeding one trillion yuan, indicating that cities with large populations are often major economic centers.

Within the Yangtze River Delta region, Wenzhou, Ningbo, Nanjing, and Xuzhou, with permanent residents all exceeding 9 million, are potential candidates to join the ranks of cities with a population of 10 million.

Earlier it was reported that China targets an economic growth rate of around 5% in 2025.