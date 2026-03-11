Heavy wind and snow to hit Kazakhstan through Wednesday
03:20, 11 March 2026
The National Weather Service Kazhydromet released the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for March 11, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Due to fronts, unstable weather conditions are set to linger in most parts of the country, resulting in snow, with heavy snow in the southeast. Strong winds, blizzards, black ice, and fog are hit the country as well.
Gusts of up to 30mps and over are expected in north, east of Kostanay, west, north, south of North Kazakhstan, east, west, north of Pavlodar, the Lake Alakol area of Zhetysu region.